Austal USA breaks ground on new final assembly facility Written by Nick Blenkey









Austal USA celebrated groundbreaking for the company’s newest final assembly facility last week. As we reported previously, the infrastructure expansion, to the south of the shipbuilder’s current Mobile, Ala., waterfront facility will include a new assembly building, waterfront improvements, and a new shiplift system. The expansion will enable the erection of large steel modules for Navy and Coast Guard ships. The expansion includes a shiplift that will provide a safe and reliable system to launch ships as they are completed in the assembly buildings and will also enable bringing ships back on the land-side facility for repair and maintenance.

From @aldotcom: “Austal USA breaks ground on $250 million expansion that will add 1,100 jobs in Alabama”



Alabama is proud to be home to @Austal_USA. We are committed to supporting industries that are vital to our national security. #alpoliticshttps://t.co/OjRm1dcKHX — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 10, 2024

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Ellen McNair was the principal speaker at the ceremony representing Gove, Kay Ivey.

“As evidenced by this major expansion, Austal USA continues to be both an economic engine to Alabama and a driving force behind U.S. Naval modernization,” said Gov. Ivey. “It is fitting that during its 25th anniversary year in Alabama, Austal breaks ground on its third final assembly facility that will usher in more jobs for Mobile and the Gulf Coast. We are proud to be home to one of our U.S. Navy’s most relied upon shipbuilders.”

“Austal USA is poised for significant growth, and this infrastructure expansion plan reflects that,” said Austal USA president Michelle Kruger. “Austal USA’s investment in this latest facility expansion project reflects our commitment to supporting the implementation of the National Defense Industrial Strategy and our commitment to investing in the Mobile region.”

The new final assembly building will provide over 192,000 square feet of new covered manufacturing space. It will consist of three bays enabling erection of steel ships as well as provide flexibility to manufacture modules for submarines. Austal USA has partnered with Pearlson & Pearlson Inc., Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., and Pearlson Shiplift Corporation to execute the project.

When this expansion is complete, Austal USA’ s Mobile, Ala. facility will include a 117,000-square-foot steel panel line, two module manufacturing facilities, and seven assembly bays providing over 400,000 square feet of indoor erection space. In all, the Mobile facility covers 180 acres and over 1.5 million square feet of indoor manufacturing space.