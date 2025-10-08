Austal gets USD 100 million in Australian EFA funding for Mobile shipyard expansion Written by Nick Blenkey









In a filing yesterday, Austal Limited (ASX: ASB) reported the execution of a loan agreement for

USD 100 million in funding from Export Finance Australia (EFA), the Australian Government’s export

credit agency, to enhance the construction of vessels for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard

at Austal USA’s Mobile, Ala., shipyard.

The EFA loan facility to support the development of Austal USA’s Final Assembly 2 (FA2) project was

credit approved, but subject to completion of finance documentation, when Austal announced an AUD 488 million refinance package in late June 2025 and was included in that total package.

With the documentation now signed, subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent, Austal

will use the facility to assist in funding construction of FA2. The EFA loan tenor is for 10 years,

reflecting the long-term secured order book for ships that will be built in this facility, commencing

with up to eleven U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutters and up to seven U.S. Navy Ocean

Surveillance vessels (T-AGOS).

“Securing Australian Government funding for our U.S. infrastructure expansion is a major

milestone for Austal enabling the company to execute on its $13.1 billion order book,” said

Austal CEO Paddy Gregg. “It also facilitates the shared defense objectives between the Australian and U.S. Governments and validates the relationship that exists between both Governments and Austal, building on the recent strategic shipbuilding agreement signed by Austal and the Australian Government.”

“The Albanese Government is backing Australian defense companies to grow and export their

world-class capabilities by securing lucrative international contracts,” said Australia’s Minister for Trade and Tourism, Senator the Hon Don Farrell. “Austal’s expansion shows the strength of Australian busineses to export, invest and support shared Australian-U.S. priorities such as defense.”

Austal continues to invest in its shipbuilding and submarine capabilities with two major expansion

projects currently underway in the U.S.A, the FA2 project and the submarine Module

Manufacturing Facility 3 (MMF3) project.

“Austal is undertaking a significant capital expansion in the U.S., and the working capital funding

we have established, which comprises a combination of debt, equity and cashflow, ensures that

we can complete that expansion in a financially astute manner,” said Gregg.

