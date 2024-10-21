AUDIO: Coast Guard rescues 5 from tug Luther

The U.S. Coast Guard has released dramatic audio from an incident Friday in which five people were rescued from the 130-foot commercial tug Luther after it lost steering off the coast of La Push, Wash.

At 4:10 p.m., the Luther lost steering and was beset by weather while towing a concrete barge 10 miles off the coast of La Push and requested assistance from the Coast Guard. A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat (MLB) crew from Coast Guard Station Quillayute River, an MH-60 Jayhawk crew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, and the emergency tug Lauren Foss were launched to assist the distressed vessel.

The Luther began taking on water and the crew disconnected from the barge due to the weather conditions. Once disconnected, the Luther was able to stabilize and stay afloat while they prepared for a tow from the Lauren Foss.

While the tow was being set up, the adrift barge came close to the Luther and threatened to collide and all crew members were transferred to the 47-foot MLB.

During the transfer, one crew member from the Luther fell into the water and was retrieved by the 47-foot MLB crew. Station Quillayute River transferred a crew member onto the Luther and the Lauren Foss attempted a tow but was unable to complete it after a line fouled in one of the rescue tugs propellers and it had to return to shore.

After the first tow was unsuccessful, the Canadian Coast Guard ocean-going tug Atlantic Raven arrived on scene along with assets from Coast Guard Station Neah Bay and Air Station Port Angeles.

The crews were able to establish a tow and prevent the Luther from running aground while only one mile from shore. The Luther was taken to Port Angeles and no injuries were reported. On scene weather conditions were 10–14-foot seas and 45-kts winds.

The Coast Guard is actively working with partner agencies and the Canadian Coast Guard to locate the missing barge.

As of Sunday, reports TV station K5, the Coast Guard said the barge was located about 5 miles west of Cape Alava and was stable. The Lauren Foss was expected to remain near the barge until a plan was approved to tow it in during a safe weather window.

The barge is carrying about 10,000 tons of cement mix and 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel from a generator, K5 reports the Coast Guard as saying.

Several agencies, including the Coast Guard, Makah Tribe and Washington State Department of Ecology established a unified command to address the pollution threat. No pollution has been observed, the Coast Guard said.