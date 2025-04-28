Atal begins $123.7M retrofitting project focused on green shipping

If the shipping industry were a country, it would be the sixth-largest polluter in the world. With its $123.7 million retrofitting project, Amsterdam-based Atal Solutions—alongside Damen Shipyards Group, Blue Astra Maritime Shipping, and a consortium of partners—is taking direct action to change that. This initiative represents a major step toward transforming the global shipping fleet, integrating technologies that cut CO₂, SOₓ, and NOₓ emissions, achieve fuel savings of more than 25%, and nearly eliminate vessel waste. It directly addresses one of the industry’s most urgent challenges: making the existing fleet environmentally sustainable.

Four vessels are currently undergoing modifications in Istanbul, with initial results showing fuel savings of at least 25%. The dry docking phase for these vessels is expected to take approximately four weeks. As retrofitting continues, more data from ongoing trials is anticipated to validate these results further. Istanbul was chosen as the location for dry docking due to the strategic advantages offered by the Besiktas Group.

The project brings together 10 advanced technologies, each focused on reducing emissions and improving performance, including:

· CO₂ capturing systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

· Air lubrication systems to improve hull efficiency

· Closed-loop scrubbers to capture emissions from traditional fuels

· LED lighting and monitoring systems to lower energy consumption

“The shipping industry needs practical, immediate impact, and that’s exactly what we deliver. By making financing accessible, we’re proving that large-scale sustainability improvements are not only possible but also commercially viable,” said Edwin Sieswerda, founder and managing director of Atal Solutions. “This isn’t just a one-off project; it’s a blueprint for the future of green shipping.”

The introduction of the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and carbon credits is pressuring the shipping industry to reduce emissions, making this project both timely and essential. With the retrofitting technologies introduced, Atal says that it and its partners are helping shipowners meet regulatory requirements and reduce operational costs, especially related to fuel and emissions.

“We build integrated solutions that redefine everyone’s view on what’s possible,” said Rutger van Dam, the business development manager at Damen Shipyards Group. “The true measure of success isn’t just financial, it’s about impact on future generations. It’s about creating tangible change in sustainability, global trade, and the way we’re shaping the future.”