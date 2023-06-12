Artemis to demonstrate electric foiling CTV at Ørsted wind farm Written by Nick Blenkey









Belfast, Northern Ireland, based Artemis Technologies is leading a demonstrator project to prove the offshore wind industry capabilities of its first electric foiling crew transfer vessel (CTV) and daughter craft, the Artemis EF-12 CTV.

Artemis Technologies is partnered with Ørsted, offshore access service provider Tidal Transit and Lloyd’s Register for the project, which has received GBP 2.3 million (about $2.87 million) in funding through the U.K.’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 3 (CMDC3). The funding will be used to develop, test and deploy a 12-meter 100% electric foiling CTV and shore-based charging infrastructure at Ørsted’s Barrow wind farm on the U.K.’s west coast over the next two years.

Artemis Technologies has already launched to market the world’s first commercially viable, 100% electric, zero-emission foiling workboat range. This project will further prove these vessels, powered by Artemis Technologies’ eFoiler propulsion system, have viable range and can safely transit technicians from shore to turbine in up to 1.5 meter waves; a market-wide requirement for CTV operations.

“Through simulation and ongoing testing in Belfast of our 11.5 meter prototype, we have already demonstrated that our vessels improve ride comfort and energy efficiency by up to 90%, while generating zero GHG emissions, when compared to fossil fuel counterparts currently in operation,” said David Tyler, commercial director at Artemis. “The next step is to transition this into an operational CTV pilot scheme, where offshore wind farm operators can experience first-hand the improved sea keeping as well as economic and environmental benefits of our vessels in comparison to current designs.

“Global offshore wind is set to grow exponentially within the next decade and we are determined to remain in the lead by proactively exploring and trialling innovative technologies to strengthen our competitive edge on a continuous basis,” said Jesper Holst, senior product owner at Ørsted. “As the world leader in offshore wind, we are thrilled to be working with Artemis Technologies to demonstrate the potential its technology has to revolutionize the offshore wind sector.”

This latest round of funding comes following a successful year for Artemis Technologies which saw the continued roll out of its zero-emission foiling workboat range and the unveiling the design of the company’s 100% electric, 150-seater passenger ferry, which will hit the water next year.