Armach Robotics launches new hull cleaning service

Plymouth, Mass., based robotic hull cleaning specialist Armach Robotics Inc.has launched a new biofouling control service. Following a successful period of demonstrating the effectiveness of its hull cleaning robots with commercial shipping operators, Armach’s new EverClean service promises to deliver always-clean hulls for ship owners and operators, with the added value of perpetual hull condition monitoring.

Managing biofouling on ships has long been a challenge, with associated problems, including vessel scheduling, maintenance, increased hull deterioration, and reduced efficiency, affecting commercial interests, as well as the environmental impacts, including higher emissions through drag, and the transportation of invasive species.

Not long after being shortlisted by the Ocean Opportunity Lab and World Ocean Council as part of their Biofouling Innovation Challenge, Armach successfully completed its phase of proving the concept of its robotic hull cleaning system with a select number of ship operators.

Armach hull cleaning robots

With Armach’s EverClean program, advanced autonomous robots efficiently navigate the hull, removing unwanted microfouling.

Thanks to its sophisticated navigation technology, the hull service robot navigates its way over the hull intelligently, and, similarly to georeferencing, maps the hull condition to its appropriate on-hull location. This ensures the cleaning of each section of the hull without accidental repeat. While cleaning, valuable data is collected, interpreted, and communicated back to Armach for processing. Armach’s data-driven analytics deliver actionable hull state intelligence reporting to the vessel operator.