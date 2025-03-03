Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy inaugurates new LNG/ammonia bunkering station skid

With more new ships being ordered with alternative fuels such as LNG and ammonia, there’s a growing need for crews to be trained in handling them. To address this need, ship manager Anglo-Eastern has installed a new LNG/ammonia bunkering station skid at its Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy in Karjat, Mumbai.

The skid is designed to provide hands-on training in the safe and efficient fueling of LNG and ammonia fueled vessels. Anglo-Eastern says, by offering real-world experience to industry professionals working with these fuel types, the cutting-edge facility will serve as a cornerstone for advancing maritime safety standards and environmental goals.

Equipped with the latest cryogenic fuellng technology and safety systems, the skid provides a controlled environment for training in LNG and ammonia transfer operations, emergency response procedures, and regulatory compliance. It is designed to replicate real-world bunkering operations, delivering essential education and skill development for those working in the rapidly expanding field of alternative marine fuels.

The LNG/ammonia bunkering station skid is the newest addition to the dual-fuel center of excellence at Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy and was inaugurated by Alexander Saverys, CEO at CMB.TECH.

Making a toast to “the future of shipping,” Saverys said, “we need more companies to step up and acknowledge the necessity to pursue such initiatives if we are to ensure adequate talent pools in the run-up to net zero emissions by 2050.”

“We are thrilled to introduce this LNG/Ammonia bunkering station skid as part of our commitment to shaping the future of maritime fuel safety,” said Capt. Aalok Sharma, Group Director of Training at Anglo-Eastern. “As the industry transitions toward sustainable fuels, the need for well-trained professionals has never been greater. This new facility will equip maritime personnel with the knowledge and hands-on experience required to meet the challenges of LNG and ammonia bunkering.”

The training program, utilizing the newly launched bunkering station skid, provides exposure to not only seafarers but also to stakeholders based ashore, placing them in a better position to support their onboard teams.

Photo: Anglo-Eastern

ME-GI TRAINING FACILITY

In another enhancement of its training facilities, Anglo-Eastern has inaugurated a new ME-GI training facility at the Anglo-Eastern MAN PrimeServ training facility at Anglo-Eastern Maritime Training Center (AEMTC) Mumbai.

Built for Mk 2 ME GI engines itis capable of demonstrating important aspects of engine operations from which course participants will learn correct procedures for carrying out maintenance and safe operation of ME GI Engines onboard. This further strengthens Anglo-Eastern’s partnership with MAN Energy Solutions through the MAN PrimeServ Academy, which originated from an initial co-operation agreement to start MAN B&W Engine courses in Mumbai back in 2003.