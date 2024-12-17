Anemoi completes world’s largest yet rotor sail retrofit

Anemoi Marine Technologies has completed the installation of five of its rotor sails on the 400,000 dwt very large ore carrier (VLOC) Sohar Max. Built in 2012 at China’s Rongsheng shipyard, the first generation Valemax is the largest vessel to receive wind assisted propulsion system (WAPS) technology to date.

The project showcased global collaboration between the vessel’s charterer, Brazilian mining giant Vale S.A., Omani shipowner Asyad and U.K.-based Anemoi.

The five 35 meter tall, 5 meter diameter rotor sails were retrofitted onboard Sohar Max at the COSCO Zhoushan shipyard in China in October 2024. In addition, Anemoi has installed its custom folding deployment system, which will enable the rotor sails to be folded from vertical to mitigate any impacts on the vessel’s cargo handling operations.

With the installation of the rotor sails, it is expected that Sohar Max will now be able to reduce its fuel consumption by up to 6% and cut carbon emissions by up to 3,000 tonnes annually. Sohar Max has just completed a voyage to Tubarao, during which the rotor sail test period began and testing will continue on future voyages.

“Since 2010, Vale has been operating with highly efficient ships and, in recent years, has fostered initiatives for the adoption of wind energy, which will play a central role in the decarbonization of maritime transport of iron ore,” says Vale’s director of shipping, Rodrigo Bermelho. “This project reinforces this tradition of Vale’s shipping area of investing in innovation and stimulating the modernization of the fleet to reduce emissions, in partnership with shipowners.”

“This is an exciting landmark project for Anemoi, and wind propulsion in general, as it demonstrates the significant impact wind energy has on even the largest vessels. Installing our rotor sails on this scale is a proud moment, showcasing our award-winning technology on another ore carrier,” said Nick Contopoulos, chief production & partnerships officer at Anemoi Marine Technologies. “We are thrilled to be a part of Vale and Asyad’s ongoing sustainability plans and to support their efforts in driving decarbonization across the maritime industry.”

“We extend our deepest thanks to all our partners who made this retrofit possible. Together, we’re advancing meaningful change and driving the industry towards a greener future.” he added.

In October 2024, Vale reported that it is also set to install Anemoi’s rotor sails on the 400,000 dwt VLOC NSU Tubarao, which is owned by NS United Kaiun Kaisha. The project, which is due for completion in September 2025, is expected to achieve significant reduction of fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

These projects with Vale are the latest in a series of ongoing installation projects Anemoi has with some of the world’s largest shipowners and operators, who are looking to harness wind energy to increase the efficiency of their vessels.