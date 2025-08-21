Amrit Kaur Bhullar named new Ocean Bird CEO

Oceanbird, the 50/50 JV between Alfa Laval and Wallenius developing an innovative wing sail is to have a new CEO: Amrit Kaur Bhullar, who will step into the role on January 1,2026.

Bhullar is currently senior vice president, business development & group innovation at Fincantieri’s Norwegian subsidiary Vard and will strengthen Oceanbird’s commercial focus as it enters a new phase following the demonstration of its first wing sail next week.

Bhullar grew up in London and has lived in Norway for the last 15 years working on business development at several major companies.

The first land-based wing sail is set for demonstration

in Landskrona, Sweden on August 25 at the inauguration of Oceanbird´s test site, where customers can get close to the 40-meter-high wing sail.

When Bhullar joins Oceanbird at the beginning of 2026, it will coincides with the first vessel installation on the Wallenius Wilhelmsen car-carrier Tirranna.

“As Oceanbird enters the commercialization phase, it will be key to deliver an effective prototype whilst at the same time scaling up to fulfill future demands,” says Bhullar. “Oceanbird is transitioning from a start-up to an established company. I will focus on learning from the talented and competent team that built the company and add a commercial perspective for growth, and build a step-by-step plan together.”

“I want to develop a portfolio that can drive volume opportunities combined with a production approach to bring down cost,: she adds. “We will also continue to work with after-market solutions and support, and keep innovating through improved products and new offerings. One of the beauties with wind propulsion is that it can be integrated into various ship designs and combined with any other zero-emission energy solutions. Partnerships have been central for Oceanbird from the very beginning and that will for sure continue.”

“Amrit´s leadership background and experience from the maritime industry aligns well with the vision of and the people in Oceanbird. We look forward to the strategic journey that will make us the leader in this groundbreaking industry” says Erik Nøklebye, chairman of the Oceanbird board and CEO of Wallenius Lines.

“After an intensive and successful R&D phase, the Oceanbird concept has now moved to commercial realization. I am confident that Oceanbird will deliver on its maritime decarbonization potential with Amrit at the helm” says Sameer Kalra, president of the Alfa Laval marine division.