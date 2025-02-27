Ammonia-fueled ammonia bunkering vessel gets ClassNK AiP

Ammonia-fueled ships are on their way and ClassNK has now issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an ammonia-fueled ammonia bunkering vessel It is being jointly developed by NYK Line and Seatrium, Singapore’s largest shipbuilder, with the goal of operating it in Singapore, one of the world’s leading bunkering ports.

The ammonia bunkering vessel has been mainly designed by Seatrium’s Bergen, Norway-headquartered LMG Marin subsidiary, it features ammonia fuel dual-fuel Niigata engines from IHI Power Systems and a bunkering boom from TB Global Technology, allowing for safe and reliable ammonia bunkering operations. Additionally, a safety verification was conducted through HAZID involving relevant stakeholders.

ClassNK carried out a review of the conceptual design of the ship based on the relevant sections of its rules and the AiP additionally refers to the “interim guidelines for the safety of ships using ammonia as fuel” approved at IMO’s MSC 109 last December.