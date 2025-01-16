American Maritime Partnership endorses Transportation Secretary nominee Sean Duffy Written by Nick Blenkey









At a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Rep. Sean Duffy, earned praise from senators on both sides of the dais, citing his qualifications and history of public service.

Duffy, who served as U.S. representative for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district from 2011 until his resignation in 20198, became a contributor on Fox News after leaving Congress and subsequently co-hosted “The Bottom Line” on Fox Business. All that experience in front of the cameras was evident at the wide-ranging Senate hearing, at which, among other things, he gave Senator Roger Wicker a 100% commitment to visit the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.

You can see a video of the hearing below —and, unlike many such things, it’s actually watchable.

The bottom line for maritime? Duffy’s nomination has been fully endorsed by the American Maritime Partnership (AMP).

“AMP supports the nomination of former Congressman Sean Duffy as Secretary of Transportation and urges his swift confirmation,” wrote AMP president Jennifer Carpenter in a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune. “We have worked with Cong. Duffy during his tenure in Congress and believe he is well-qualified for this important position. AMP particularly appreciates Cong. Duffy’s unequivocal support for the Jones Act as expressed during his Commerce Committee confirmation hearing today.”