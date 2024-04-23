Alyeska Pipeline takes delivery of new spill response barge Written by Nick Blenkey









Recently delivered to the Alyeska Pipeline Service Company by Anacortes, Wash., shipbuilder Dakota Creek Industries, the 13,600 barrel oil spill response barge Allison Creek is specifically designed to meet the rigorous requirements in Alaska’s Prince William Sound.

Designed by Seattle headquartered Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG), the Allison Creek has a capacity of 13,600 barrels, an overall length of 200 feet, beam of 42 feet, depth of 16 feet and is outfitted with a deck crane and on-deck houses to store emergency response equipment.

The spill response barge is certified by the United States Coast Guard for the recovery and disposal transport of petroleum products, ensuring compliance with applicable requirements outlined in USCG 46 CFR Subchapter D. Additionally, it is classed by ABS for Oil Spill Recovery.

EBDG developed the complete contract and functional design drawing and document package as well as managing the submittal and engineering liaison process with the USCG and ABS. Lofting and systems modeling were provided by EBDG in partnership with Adaptive Marine Solutions, Inc. During construction, EBDG and Dakota Creek Industries worked collaboratively to ensure the safe, reliable, and durable construction of the vessel in accordance with the client’s specifications.

“EBDG has designed a wide range of spill response barges and vessels for port cities across our nation,” said Michael Complita, principal at Elliott Bay Design Group. “The Allison Creek joins our distinguished portfolio, standing as a symbol of our commitment to the environment and safeguarding precious marine ecosystems”

The Allison Creek joins a fleet of other spill response barges designed by EBDG and positioned in Alaska. The vessel is named for Allison Creek, the site of the Valdez Oil Terminal, where it will be based at Terminal 5.

“The Allison Creek is where my family got their drinking water,” said Alyeska Pipeline’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Manager Mike Day at the vessel’s christening. “Our goal for this barge is that we never actually use it for the purpose that we built it for.”