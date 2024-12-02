Alternative-fueled vessels: DNV reports latest AFI numbers

DNV has now released the November figures from its Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform. They show that 27 new orders for alternative-fueled vessels were placed in November 2024.

Although this was a slightly slower month for new orders for alternative-fueled vessels, it follows a record-breaking month in October, and a strong surge in activity since the summer months.

LNG continues to be the main driver, accounting for 23 vessels of the 27 vessels, with most of these (15) coming from the container segment. It was a strong month also for the car carrier segment, with six new LNG-fueled vessels added to the orderbook.

Four new orders for ammonia-fueled vessels were also registered in the AFI reporting.

“Although these results show a slowdown of new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in November, this follows the strongest month ever in October, and the overall trend remains strong,“ said Jason Stefanatos, global decarbonization director at DNV Maritime. “LNG reains the headline story with exceptional activity since the summer months. This is clearly being driven by the container segment, where the vast majority of new orders in 2024 have been for alternative-fueled vessels”.

