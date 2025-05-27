Alpha Marine Services wins two MSC contracts with a total $143M potential Written by Nick Blenkey









Edison Chouest Offshore affiliate Alpha Marine Services LLC, Cut Off, La., has been awarded two U.S. Military Sealift Command contracts worth a total of $26,055,890. Each contains options that, if exercised, could substantially increase their value — to north of $141.3 million if all options in both contracts are exercised.

The larger of the two Alpha Marine Services awards, worth $14,619,710, is a firm-fixed-price contract for a time charter of seven continuously time-chartered tractor-like, U.S. flagged, and Jones Act compliant tugs; three in Kings Bay, Ga., and three in Mayport, Fla. Additionally, this charter will include a one continuously time-chartered tractor-like tug that will operate out of Mayport or Kings Bay to support movements requiring four tugs.

This contract includes a 12-month base period with three one-year option periods, and a fourth 11-month option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $78,725,409. T The contract is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by May 2030. The base period is incrementally funded. Upon award, working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $1,241,674 are added at award, supporting 31 days of charter hire. The remaining $13,378,036 will be added when funds become available.

The second Alpha Marine Services contract, is an $11,436,180 firm-fixed-price contract for time charter of six continuously time-chartered U.S. flagged, and Jones Act compliant tugs in San Diego, Calif., to provide harbor support services and ship handling. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three one-year option periods, and a fourth 11-month option that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $62,581,890. The contract will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed if all options are exercised by June 2030. The Base Period is incrementally funded. Upon award, working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $1,911,252 is added at award, supporting 61 days of charter hire. The remaining $9,524,928 will be added when funds become available.

Both these contract were competitively procured as full and open competition with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk,Va,, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4021).