Alfa Laval starts new electrolyzer and fuel cell business unit

Madeleine Gilborne, currently head of clean technologies and vice president of the energy division at Alfa Laval, is to be president of a new “business unit electrolyzer and fuel cell technologies,” that the company will establish, as part of its energy division by January 1, 2024,

Over the past three years, Alfa Laval has been developing hydrogen market products and solutions in the areas of electrolyzers , which use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, and fuel cells. The new business unit is being set up in recognition of the potential Alfa Laval sees in the sector, where, it says, its extensive expertise in heat transfer and metallurgy make it uniquely positioned in the hydrogen economy.

“The creation of a dedicated business unit confirms our commitment to drive the necessary actions in the evolving energy landscape,” says president and CEO, Tom Erixon. “Hydrogen plays a pivotal role in the energy transition and our ambition is to speed up this transformation through innovation and the industrialization of electrolyzer and fuel cell components.”

To further drive innovation, R&D, and testing in these areas, Alfa Laval will build an Innovation Center at its Lund, Sweden, headquarters dedicated to heat exchangers, fuel cells and electrolyzer components.