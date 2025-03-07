AET LSV to become world’s longest range plug-in hybrid

AET has reached an agreement with Birmingham, Ala., headquartered battery system specialist Fleetzero that will see one of AET Offshore’s Galveston, Texas, based lightering support vessels (LSVs) retrofitted with a plug-in hybrid-electric system.

According to Fleetzero, after the retrofit the LSV will become the world’s longest range plug-in hybrid-electric vessel. It will operate primarily on battery power, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by ~82% when compared to conventional LSV, on a tank-to-wake basis. This is estimated to avoid 1,220 tonnes of greenhouse gases significantly reducing fuel consumption and maintenance costs , while maintaining high safety standards.

The agreement was signed at a recent ceremony at the AET Offshore office in Galveston, Texas, with representatives from both companies present. It was signed by Capt. Ron Wood, AET’s global director, commercial, and Steven Henderson, Fleetzero’s CEO.

“This partnership marks a pivotal step in our decarbonisation journey and energy transition strategy. We are proud to partner Fleetzero in developing the world’s largest plug-in hybrid-electric LSV, reinforcing our commitment to innovative and sustainable solutions in the maritime industry,” said Zahid Osman, president & group CEO of AET’s parent MISC Group. “By integrating plug-in hybrid electric solutions into our fleet, we are transforming ambition into action to deliver more energy with less emissions. This pilot project also allows us to evaluate the feasibility and operational performance of this technology, paving the way for potential deployment across AET’s and potentially MISC’s fleet.”

“We are so excited about this project because it promises to advance marine electrification in a commercially viable way, and the impact is immense – drastically reducing emissions from the vessel operations,” said Fleetzero’s Henderson. “Many of us at Fleetzero have served at sea as mariners, and we designed our technology to enhance mariner safety and ease of operations, not only to improve emissions and efficiency. Fleetzero’s technology is built by mariners for mariners.”