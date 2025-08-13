Advanced Polymer Coatings wins two tanker recoating deal 

Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) of Avon, Ohio, has signed a new agreement with United Overseas Management to recoat two of the shipping group’s tankers.

APC is applying its MarineLINE protective tank coating to the 45,553 DWT NCC YANBU and 45,612 DWT UACC MANAMA.

The recoating work for the Greece based shipping group is taking place at the Chengxi Shipyard in China. The NCC YANBU undertook the process in June, with the UACC MANAMA scheduled to undergo its recoating in September.

MarineLINE was chosen as the tank coating during the construction of the Product and Chemical (PCT) cargo carrying tankers in South Korea in 2010 and the recoating will maintain the high performance it has delivered for the shipping company.

APC has built a strong relationship with United Overseas Management, which operates 18 vessels. Since 2021, APC has carried out the full recoating of six members of its fleet.

“We work really hard to build relationships with our clients and this latest deal with United Overseas Management highlights that,” Georgios Mitropoulos, APC Southeast Europe sales manager, said. “We work very closely with them so we can support all the requirements that they have. It is an ongoing process to deliver the very best.”

MarineLINE’s superior chemical resistance properties, ease and speed of cleaning, and the reduced risk of contamination from previous cargoes, were all considerations in United Overseas Management’s original coating choice and when it came to the recoating deals sealed with APC since 2021.

MarineLINE has been developed to give protection against thousands of highly aggressive chemicals and as a result protects cargo tanks from more IMO approved chemicals than any other coating in the world.

“United Overseas Management continue to find the case for MarineLINE compelling,” added Mitropoulos. “It protects cargo tanks from more IMO approved chemicals than any other coating. And due to its high resistance, high gloss finish and low absorption, it is much faster to clean. Faster cleaning times enable quicker ship turnaround, which in turn can free up additional sailing days, all improving the performance, earning ability and profitability of the vessel and added to that it helps to lower emissions.”

The two-tanker deal is the latest in a raft of contracts for APC in the first half of 2025. These include sealing a new contract with Hafnia, the world’s largest operator of product and chemical tankers.

That deal will see APC’s high-performance MarineLINE coating system applied to 10 chemical tankers in the Singaporean headquartered company’s fleet.

APC now has around 12% of the global chemical tanker coating market with some 700 ships worldwide coated with MarineLINE. Exports underpin APC’s growth with key markets, including China, the Gulf, Croatia, and Turkey.