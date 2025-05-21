Admiral Eric C.Jones named Cal Poly Maritime Academy superintendent

The California State University Maritime Academy (Cal Maritime) is being merged administratively with Cal Poly to become the Cal Poly Maritime Academy and Rear Admiral Eric C. Jones, USCG, Ret., has been named its superintendent. In that role, he will serve as the institution’s administrative leader and chief academic officer and will oversee its merchant mariner license-track programs, training vessels (which will include the fifth NSMV training ship), the Corps of Cadets, port facilities, and other associated programs.

Jones joins Cal Poly following more than 35 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Coast Guard. His leadership roles included assistant commandant for human resources and commander of the Seventh District, where he oversaw operations across the Southeastern U.S. and Caribbean and managed workforce systems for over 57,000 members. He also coordinated multi-agency responses during Hurricanes Dorian, Irma, and Maria, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, holds a master’s degree from MIT, and is a fellow of Harvard’s National Preparedness Leadership Initiative and MIT’s Seminar XXI on Foreign Policy and International Relations.

Cal Poly Maritime is one of seven degree-granting maritime academies in the United States — and the only one on the West Coast.