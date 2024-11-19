ACBL appointments Peter Coxon as CEO

American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL), based in Jeffersonville, Ind., announced today the appointment of Peter Coxon as CEO, effective immediately. This marks a significant step in ACBL’s transformative journey toward realizing its vision of being the trusted leader in marine transportation.

Over the last few years, ACBL has made important progress in a challenging market, laying the groundwork for future growth and strategic development. With Coxon’s direction, the company is positioned to seize new opportunities and continue its upward trajectory.

Coxon joined the ACBL Board of Directors earlier this year, bringing decades of experience leading multiple businesses and corporate functions in marine logistics and vessel construction, energy marketing and logistics, renewable fuels, refining and marketing. His hands-on leadership style and industry expertise align perfectly with ACBL’s commitment to providing efficient, reliable, and innovative marine transportation solutions.

“We believe there is an incredible opportunity ahead for ACBL, and we’re excited to have Peter on board to help the company take full advantage,” said Al Stanley, Chairman of the ACBL Board of Directors. “The Board is confident that Peter will provide the leadership needed as we take the important next step in our journey forward.”

Stanley added, “Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Mike Ellis for his leadership over the past four years. Mike guided ACBL through a pivotal chapter of transformation, building a strong foundation for the future. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

As ACBL continues to build on its strong foundation, the company remains committed to achieving even greater success under Coxon’s leadership.

Coxon brings 40 years of maritime industry experience to ACBL as both an operator and customer. Most recently, Coxon served as CEO of Rand Logistics, a leading provider of bulk freight shipping and ship repair services throughout the Great Lakes Region. There, he led a successful turnaround, driving improved performance and synergies following Rand’s acquisition of American Steamship Company.

Coxon’s career includes senior leadership roles at organizations such as SEACOR Holdings Inc. (formerly NYSE: CKH), the Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO), and Par Petroleum (now Par Pacific, NYSE: PARR). His leadership spans marine logistics and vessel construction, energy marketing and logistics, renewable fuels, and refining and marketing.

Before his private sector career, Coxon served nine years as a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard and four in the Coast Guard Reserve.

Peter holds two master’s degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He is a graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy.