ABS releases industry-first ammonia-bunkering advisory

With ammonia-fueled and ammonia-ready tonnage already on order, ABS has released guidance focused on the bunkering of the fiel, the first such advisory for the industry. The ABS Ammonia Bunkering: Technical and Operational Advisory considers the aspects of bunkering ammonia as a fuel, providing the maritime industry with a better understanding of the challenges involved and how best to address them.

Due to its greenhouse gas emissions reduction potential, ammonia is widely considered a leading alternative fuel candidate. However, given its toxicity, safe bunkering capabilities, whether by truck, ship or land storage terminal, will be critical to enabling its adoption by the industry.

“ABS has been leading the development of ammonia as a marine fuel and this advisory is the next step in this process,” said ABS president and COO John McDonald. “We have built up extensive insight into the application of ammonia at sea, which we are now sharing with the industry. The advisory supports owners, operators, designers, shipyards, ammonia suppliers including terminals and port authorities with comprehensive guidance on the latest thinking around bunkering ammonia, which presents a specific set of new challenges for the industry,”

The advisory covers ammonia bunkering design, operations, risk assessment and dispersion analysis, safety procedures and training.