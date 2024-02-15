ABS publishes its requirements for LCO2 carriers

With the first LCO2 carriers set to start entering service for the Northern Lights project in Norway and operators such as Tampa, Fla., headquartered Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. seriously eyeing the emerging market, ABS has now published its “Requirements for Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Carriers.”

ABS says that this is the first publication available in the maritime industry dedicated to the design, construction, and classification of LCO2 carriers where liquefied CO2 is carried as cargo.

As more industries adopt carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies as part of a decarbonization strategy, the amount of captured CO2 will be greater than today’s consumption. This excess CO2 needs to be transported both globally and/or locally for sequestration or various uses. Transporting captured CO2 over long distances will cause an increased demand for building dedicated l LCO2 carriers.

“The safe transportation of CO2 plays a vital role in the carbon value chain, and ABS is proud to use our expertise as the world’s leading classification society for gas carriers to support this sector of the global energy transition. Our new requirements provide much needed guidance to minimize risks to the crew, vessel and the environment,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president and chief technology officer.

The new publication, ABS Requirements for Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Carriers, is available for download HERE