ABS inks MOU with USCG Research and Development Center

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the United States Coast Guard Research and Development Center (USCG-RDC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that opens the door to collaborative research and development on technologies currently impacting the maritime industry.

ABS and the USCG-RDC each have maritime innovation projects underway that will benefit from cooperative efforts in areas of mutual interest. Activity covered by the MOU could include developing joint research publications, new technology qualifications and information sharing in a variety of research areas including remote and autonomous systems for uncrewed surface and underwater vehicles; advanced data analytics involving artificial intelligence and machine learning for maritime assets; cybersecurity for vessels, ports and transportation infrastructure; analysis of changing risks associated with the marine transportation system; and impacts of energy transition and alternative fuels in the maritime domain.

“Given the rapid pace of change and technological evolution across the maritime industry, it is critical to share best practices, advancements and developments with trusted stakeholders and partners,” said Bruce Baffer, ABS senior vice president for global government. “Signing this MOU formalizes our collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center and brings ABS’ global perspective and a joint framework to further maritime innovation on a range of technical and safety topics.”

“The MOU with ABS marks another milestone for the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center in our expanded partnership engagement effort,” said Captain Michael P. Chien, Commanding Officer of the Research & Development Center for the United States Coast Guard.. ABS’ exceptional reputation as an internationally recognized maritime class society is well earned. Their expertise and the research they have and will be conducting will mesh well with research efforts within the RDC. This MOU will expand the USCG RDC’s ability to support the Coast Guard at the strategic, operational, and tactical level. We eagerly look forward to future joint collaborations.”

The two organizations have a long history of collaboration and partnership with a shared focus on maritime safety, security, and protecting the environment.

The Research and Development Center (RDC), located in New London, Conn., is the Coast Guard’s primary facility performing research, development, and test and evaluation in support of the service’s major missions.

The RDC is responsible for evaluating the feasibility and affordability of mission execution solutions and providing operational and risk-management analysis at all stages of the acquisition process.

When appropriate, the RDC collaborates with relevant professionals in the public and private sectors in order to leverage others’ expertise.