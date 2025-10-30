ABS inks MOU on nuclear with KRISO

As interest in nuclear marine propulsion grows, ABS and KRISO (Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate on the application of small modular reactors (SMRs) in the marine and offshore sectors.

The agreement establishes a framework for both organizations to exchange information and engage in joint research projects related to concept designs for an SMR-powered ship and a floating SMR power generation platform. Among the objectives are identifying and developing applicable regulatory guidelines and international standards.

“Nuclear energy offers unmatched energy density, reliability, and strategic independence. It is emerging as a legitimate, practical, and scalable solution for a wide range of strategic uses such as powering ports and producing hydrogen on the shore side and offshore through floating data centers, synthetic fuel platforms and desalination systems,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS chairman and CEO

“Modern nuclear technologies offer the potential to meet energy demands with a reliable power source in many areas of the marine and offshore markets. ABS is taking a leading role in the support of nuclear power projects in the industry through our knowledge of international regulations and development of Class-related related safety requirements. We are proud to work with KRISO to continue these advancements in SMR applications,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president and chief technology officer.

Keyyong Hong, president of KRISO, said: “Our institute is dedicating its research capacity to the development of marine decarbonization technologies, with a particular focus on advancing the application of SMRs to ships and offshore plants. Through this MOU, the integration of ABS and KRISO’s leading technological expertise and a well-defined division of roles will accelerate progress in core SMR technologies and secure excellence in this emerging field.”

As the marine and offshore industries refocus on nuclear energy, ABS has taken a leading role in enabling its safe application. Among a range of nuclear-focused ABS publications in recent years, ABS released a study examining a potential SMR-powered LNG carrier in October 2024.

The ABS Requirements for Nuclear Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications are available for download HERE