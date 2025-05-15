ABS gives new safety insights into using ammonia as a fuel

How does ammonia behave when it leaks in an engine room? How does a cloud of escaped ammonia disperse during bunkering operations?These and many other critical safety questions that must be understood if ammonia is to become widely adopted as a marine fuel are addressed in new ABS publication, “Safety Insights for Ammonia as a Marine Fuel.”

The new safety insights publication brings together the findings of ABS research into the performance of ammonia on board.

ABS performed computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations using advanced tools to quantitatively assess the risks associated with ammonia dispersion in accidental leakage scenarios. ABS engineers examined realistic bunkering situations such as ship-to-ship, terminal-to-ship and truck-to-ship, as well as ammonia dispersion from the vessel due to a leakage incident in the engine room.

“This publication provides a comprehensive report of ABS’ efforts to address the challenges and opportunities presented by ammonia as a marine fuel,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS senior vice president, global business development.”Through detailed analysis of ammonia dispersion studies and emergency evacuation protocols, ABS is contributing to the discourse on safe and supportable maritime fuel alternatives, fostering a culture of preparedness and resilience.”

In addition to CFD simulation analysis, ABS took into account the latest industry best practices and advances in software and hardware – including acoustic cameras for detecting and visualizing ammonia leakage – to provide a thorough, three-part framework for owners and operators evaluating ammonia as a cleaner fuel source:

Proactive regulatory engagement and risk anticipation

Development and implementation of a multifaceted safety framework, combining qualitative and quantitative risk assessments

Real-time monitoring and optimized emergency response

Download a copy of the ABS publication Safety Insights for Ammonia as a Marine Fuel HERE