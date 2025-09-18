ABS, Eureka and AIRCAT collaborate to accelerate USV/ASV development

Houston-headquartered Eureka Naval Craft, France’s AIRCAT Vessels S.A.S. and ABS have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that aims to accelerate safe development of high-speed unmanned and autonomous surface vessels (USVs/ASVs) for both naval defense and offshore energy operations.

The collaboration is designed to set new international standards, which will support safety, reliability, and operational excellence for high-speed autonomous vessels deployed in high-risk civilian and military environments.

The MOU leverages Eureka’s advanced naval vessel innovation, AIRCAT’s commercial offshore pedigree, and ABS’s classification expertise to bridge defense and energy industry needs.

“Whether serving a naval mission or supporting offshore energy, high-speed unmanned craft face the same unforgiving risks. By combining our strengths under ABS’s safety leadership, we are building platforms that can be trusted across both worlds,” said Bo Jardine, CEO of Eureka Boats.

“ABS is excited to work with Eureka and AIRCAT, leveraging our expertise with the world’s most advanced autonomous and remote-control technology to drive innovation while maintaining an unwavering commitment to safety,” said Miguel Hernandez, senior vice president, global offshore,at ABS.

The teaming agreement will pursue initiatives aimed at achieving measurable, cross-sector impact:

Modular Payload Integration – Develop and validate adaptable payload systems, such as intelligence and surveillance systems.

Reconnaissance masts, mission modules, and spill response units for quick secure installation or swapping, ensuring critical ship functions like propulsion, communications, and navigation remain secure.

Unified safety frameworks – Combine offshore energy’s rigorous operational standards with defense-grade redundancy to ensure autonomy systems can withstand harsh sea states, contested environments, and mission-critical demands.

Trials and demonstrations – Conduct defense and offshore trials to validate safety cases, including high-speed sea trials and failure testing. Use cases include naval patrol and interdiction, offshore resupply, offshore surveillance, and emergency logistics.

International Standards Alignment – Set a global benchmark for autonomous operations by ensuring compliance with:

ABS Rules and Guides;

IMO’s Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships guidance; International Electrotechnical Commission’s functional safety standards;

OCIMF (Oil Companies International Marine Forum} vessel assurance practices;

Safety and cyber assurance — establish strict interlocks, redundancy, fail-safe protocols, and cyber protections to ensure secure and resilient autonomy.

Jerome Arnold, managing director of AIRCAT Vessels, said: “This is more than technology development – it’s about harmonizing expectations across industries. Offshore energy demands the same level of resilience as the defense community, and, together, we are ensuring both can benefit from innovations in safety and autonomy.”

“By merging defense innovation with offshore practices,” said Jardine, “we will ensure that naval forces receive safe, resilient, autonomy-ready platforms, that energy operators benefit from defense-grade reliability in critical offshore missions, and that global regulators gain confidence that autonomous vessels can operate as safely, or even more safely, than manned ones.

“This exciting collaboration revolutionizes the design, validation, and deployment of high-speed autonomous vessels, enhancing safety and operational trust at sea.”