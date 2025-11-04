ABS and Siemens DISW in MOU on digitalization in shipbuilding

At an event in Busan, Korea, ABS and Siemens Digital Industries Software (DISW) signed a memorandum of understanding to accelerate the digital transformation of maritime classification processes across ship design and construction. The collaboration also aims to advance product lifecycle management (PLM) technology to enhance efficiency, data integrity and regulatory compliance throughout the vessel life cycle.

The MOU establishes a framework for both organizations to collaborate on projects such as class rule application during 3D design, model-based verification and digital twin integration, secure data exchange between ship designers and class along with joint research projects and workshops.

The agreement will leverage the ABS PLM platform, ABS Freedom and Siemens DISW’s Xcelerator platform to align with maritime regulations, specifically targeting its digital twin and simulation capabilities for compliance and classification in the marine sector.

“As a global leader in maritime classification services, ABS is proud to join forces with Siemens, a world leader in AI-powered PLM software, to develop collaborative interfaces that use enhanced data-driven tools for design decision making and digitally streamline our class operations,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president and chief technology officer.

“As the classification process is an integral part of ship design and building workflow, we understand the high importance of it. That is why we are delighted to sign an MOU with ABS to explore and establish a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating and adapting the digital transformation of maritime classification processes,” said Joe Bohman, executive vice president, PLM Products, Siemens DISW.