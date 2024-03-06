ABB wins propulsion contract for first Canadian polar class icebreaker Written by Nick Blenkey









Seaspan Shipyards has awarded ABB a contract to deliver an integrated propulsion system for the first of the Canadian Coast Guard’s new-generation polar class icebreakers.

The vessel is expected to be one of the world’s largest and most powerful diesel-electric icebreaker when it enters service in 2030, with ABB supplying vessel systems complying with IACS Polar Class 2 requirements for year-round operations in moderate multi-year ice conditions. The vessel will have 34 MW of propulsive power provided by a single shaftline and twin Azipod units. In addition to increasing efficiency and reliability, Azipod propulsors offer improved maneuverability in icy waters.

The order marks a significant milestone for ABB in Canada, with ABB assuming the role of single system integrator responsible for the engineering, delivery and commissioning of the comprehensive propulsion package.

On delivery, the Canadian polar class icebreaker will join a reference list of 150 other icebreaking or icegoing vessels outfitted with ABB’s propulsion technology. As the first vessel of its kind to be built in Canada in over 60 years, it will set a performance benchmark for the new generation of domestically built Canadian Coast Guard icebreakers.

The vessel will be constructed under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy and, with Canada’s current largest icebreaker, the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent, set to retire at the end of the decade, will be an important addition to the CCG fleet. In addition to patrolling the Canadian coastline, the vessel’s duties will include supporting Arctic science and research, environmental response, and search and rescue operations. Compared to its predecessor, the new icebreaker will be able to operate for longer periods of time in challenging weather conditions.

“ABB’s proven technology, along with their valuable insight, made them a natural fit for this project. We have been pleased by the support and consultation Seaspan has received so far and look forward to more excellent collaboration moving forward,” said Leo Martin, senior vice president, programs, Seaspan Shipyards.

“The newbuild polar class icebreaker is an important part of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, and it is an honor for ABB to have been selected as a strategic partner and to contribute to this project with our innovative technology and solutions, expertise and experience. We look forward to working with Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards during construction of the vessel, and to supporting the Canadian Coast Guard in its operations,” said Markus Astor, head of ABB Marine & Ports, Canada.