ABB to power Singapore LNG’s first FSRU

Singapore’s first floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) will feature a complete power and propulsion system from ABB,

The FSRU will be built by South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean, which has awarded ABB the power and propulsion based on the two companies’ extensive collaboration on LNG carrier projects.

The FSRU will be delivered to owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) in 2027 and contracted for long-term charter by Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd (Singapore LNG). With capacity for 200,000 cubic meters of LNG, the FSRU will be moored at Jurong Port and connected to the gas network in 2030, under the management of MOL.

ABB ’s integrated electrical system on board the FSRU will comprise a medium voltage generator, 6.6kV switchboards for cargo and regasification, and the motor, transformer and drive for propulsion. The floating terminal will also feature ABB’s remote control and remote diagnostics system, its proven condition monitoring solution and an enhanced power protection system (EPPS).

The new FSRU is a strategic investment in Singapore’s energy infrastructure and a key part of the city state’s energy transition toward net-zero emissions. Singapore LNG has signed contracts to process five million tons of LNG per annum at the floating facility, adding flexibility and increasing Singapore’s LNG importing capacity by 50% compared to the current single landside terminal in Jurong.

“We are proud to continue our long-lasting collaboration with Hanwha Ocean by supplying an integrated electrical system for Singapore’s first FSRU,” said Rune Braastad, global business line manager, marine systems at ABB’s Marine & Ports. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and sustainability, and is ABB’s latest contribution to the critical infrastructure supporting Singapore’s position as an important LNG hub in Asia.”