ABB partners up with Blykalla on nuclear power for maritime

With nuclear propulsion for commercial ships getting increasing attemntion, ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swedish nuclear energy company Blykalla to support and accelerate the deployment of small modular lead-cooled reactors to the maritime industry.

Blykalla is a developer of advanced SMRs, commercializing lead-cooled fast reactors for industrial use. Based on 20+ years of research, its SEALER technology is a compact 55 MWe unit designed to offer a safe, efficient, and scalable power solution. With strong backing from partners such as Uniper, ABB, OKG, and the Royal Institute of Technology, Blykalla is well positioned to deliver Europe’s first advanced SMR, providing reliable and sustainable baseload energy to power AI and clean industries.

Building on the terms of an existing MoU between Blykalla and ABB signed in October 2024, which targets developing lead-cooled SMR technology to support Sweden’s clean energy requirements, this new agreement expands the partnership and aligns with growing momentum for nuclear energy as a marine power source.

In June, IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 1102) approved recommendations to amend the Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships to account for advances in nuclear technology – including SMRs – since the Code entered into force.

Blykalla’s Swedish Advanced Lead Reactor (SEALER) is a highly compact, passively safe reactor with inherent safety structures which means they do not require any operator actions. It was one of three reactors identified in the Nuclear Propulsion for Merchant Ships I (NuProShip) project, which aims to adapt a Generation IV SMR to the requirements of maritime vessels – in particular larger ships. ABB’s expertise in system integration as well as power distribution, control, and automation technologies, will be key to ensuring the successful deployment of the SMR as a shipboard solution.

“We’re pleased to extend our partnership with ABB into this strategically important vertical. With our compact reactor design, we see a unique opportunity to lead the way in maritime nuclear propulsion – a solution uniquely positioned to meet the sector’s demand for clean energy,” said Jacob Stedman, CEO at Blykalla. “Realizing this vision will require an ecosystem of committed partners, and this collaboration is a critical building block.”

“SMRs hold significant potential to drive decarbonization, and our collaboration with Blykalla will help to advance their viability in maritime applications,” said Juha Koskela, president, ABB’s Marine & Ports division. “Next-generation SMRs will enable innovative ship designs that can help to reduce emissions compared to vessels powered by carbon-based fuels. We are proud to partner with Blykalla on what represents an important step on shipping’s decarbonization journey.“