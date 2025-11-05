ABB books Azipod order for Canada’s first Polar Max icebreaker Written by Nick Blenkey









ABB has secured a contract with Finland’s Helsinki Shipyard to supply a complete electric power and propulsion solution for the Polar Max icebreaker that is expected to be delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard by 2030.

As we reported earlier, construction of the icebreaker is now underway at the Finnish shipyard and will be completed by its parent, Davie, at its Lévis, Quebec, shipyard, which is currently undergoing a CAD 840 million upgrade.

In addition to icebreaking, the 22,800-tonne, 138.5-meter vessel will also function as a research vessel, while supporting oil spill response operations and emergency towing, responding to maritime emergencies, and supporting northern resupply missions year-round.

“For decades, the Azipod propulsion has consistently demonstrated its capabilities in harsh ice conditions, proving its reliability and performance in the world’s most demanding maritime environments,” said Juha Koskela, division president, ABB Marine & Ports. “It is an honor to contribute to a project that is not only vital for polar operations but also strengthens the shipbuilding industry cooperation between Finland and Canada.”

Importantly, the Polar Max project aligns with the aims of the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact), a trilateral partnership between Canada, Finland and the United States to coordinate expertise and strengthen the three countries’ abilities to design, build and market best-in-class Arctic and polar vessels.

ABB will integrate the complete power and propulsion solution for the Polar Max, consisting of Azipod electric propulsion units, shaftline propulsion motor, drives, transformers, generators, switchboards, shore connection, LTO batteries, and a power and energy management system. In addition, the vessel will feature ABB’s innovative AX Bridge solution, enabling better situational overview and simplifying the ship maneuvering experience for the bridge crew.

“The Polar Max project is an important milestone in expanding production and design in Helsinki,” said Kim Salmi, CEO of Helsinki Shipyard. “The project is an excellent example of Helsinki Shipyard’s leading Arctic shipbuilding expertise, which is in significant demand internationally. We look forward to collaborating with ABB on this new build.”

“Fostering shipbuilding collaborations with trusted partners is essential to advancing shared goals,” said James Davies, CEO, Davie Shipbuilding. “This contract consolidates the longstanding relationship between ABB and Davie and reflects our mutual commitment to excellence in polar shipbuilding.”

ABB has extensive expertise in systems for vessels navigating ice conditions, with Azipod propulsion systems installed on approximately 100 ice-capable or icebreaking ships. Notable references include the first U.S, Polar Security Cutter Polar Sentinel, under construction at Bollinger Mississippi, and the Finnish icebreaker Polaris constructed at Helsinki Shipyard.