AAM delivers new CDFW catamaran patrol vessel

The latest delivery from Bellingham, Wash-based All American Marine (AAM), is a state-of-the-art 74- by-27.5 foot hydrofoil catamaran patrol boat ordered in 2022 by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

Built to enhance CDFW’s capabilities in coastal and marine law enforcement, its missions will include multi-day patrols, commercial gear inspection and recovery, fishery enforcement, and marine protected area patrols. Additionally, the boat is designed to facilitate increased capabilities in adverse sea conditions and perform dive missions.

The vessel features Teknicraft’s advanced dynamic hydrofoil system to minimize drag, enhance fuel efficiency, and provide superior stability and passenger comfort.

Powered by two Cat C-18 diesel engines, each delivering 800 horsepower, on trials the boat achieved a fully laden cruise speed of 24.5 knots, with a top speed of 27 knots. A large 2,000-gallon fuel capacity ensures extended operational range and endurance, which is critical for long-duration missions.

Photo: AAM

Another feature of the new CDFW vessel is a Teknicraft rapid RHIB launching and retrieval system, integrated between the aft sponsons. This proven system enhances safety and reduces the time and manpower required to deploy the vessel’s rigid hull inflatable boat, allowing for deployment and retrieval in under one minute.

Additional features include a comprehensive advanced electronics package, including a FLIR M364C-LR high-resolution thermal imaging video with tracking to assist with vessel monitoring duties and spotting violators along the California coast.

Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation, communication, and enforcement technology, the vessel features sophisticated systems that include a state-of-the-art suite of Furuno electronic equipment. These technologies can also support some oceanographic and biological research, contributing to CDFW’s mission of marine conservation.

The boat’s design also includes spacious deck areas for seizures of illegal traps, comfortable accommodations for up to 10 personnel, and the capacity to host additional passengers for day operations.

The vessel is constructed to United States Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter T requirements.

“This vessel represents a significant advancement in marine patrol capabilities for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife,” said All American Marine president and COO Ron Wille. “We are honored to have partnered with the CDFW to build this innovative patrol boat, which will enhance their enforcement capabilities, allowing them to better perform their mission, particularly with the revolutionary rapid RHIB deployment system from Teknicraft. This feature will streamline operations for the CDFW.”

The vessel underwent rigorous sea trials in Bellingham Bay to ensure the proper functioning of all systems aboard the vessel, including the rapid RHIB deployment feature.