AAL puts ABB Octopus on board its Super B-Class

ABB Marine and Ports says that Singapore-based AAL Shipping (AAL) has chosen the ABB Ability Octopus marine advisory system for its advanced fleet of Super B-Class heavy lift vessels. ABB’s technology will help enhance the safety and efficiency of its cargo-carrying operations.

AAL currently has four 32,000 dwt ships in operation and four due for delivery by 2026. The third-generation Super B-Class vessels have been designed for maximum flexibility to transport bulky, heavy and high-value loads. Deployed across varying and often challenging conditions worldwide, the heavy-lift vessels require special attention to ensure that operations are continuously optimized for safety and efficiency.

Octopus is a market leader in motion monitoring and forecasting solutions for the global semi-submersible fleet. Now the demand for the monitoring and operational planning software from the project cargo and offshore wind markets is on the rise.

ABB’s Octopus package for AAL includes response forecasting and motion monitoring, which ensures vessel operations remain within allowable motion limitations. This helps to minimize the risk of damage to the ship and its cargo while also supporting route planning optimization. By maximizing fuel consumption efficiency, the feature also contributes to reduced carbon emissions per transported cargo unit.

“As a provider of a total multipurpose shipping solution, we have earned a reputation amongst our global client base for providing best-in-class shipping operations built on reliability and efficiency,” said Nicola Pacifico, head of transport engineering at AAL Shipping. “ABB’s Octopus system provides us with unparalleled decision-making support. A key area of benefit is when we are sailing with the ‘AAL Eco-Deck’ in place along the starboard side of the vessel. When either using or planning to use the Eco-Deck, ABB’s Octopus technology can aid us in monitoring and forecasting the potential reaction of our vessel to various modeled wave and weather conditions – crucial to planning safe and efficient sailings.”

“Our Octopus technology enables a wide range of shipping companies to operate leaner and cleaner,” said Jaap-Jan Stoker, global solutions manager, ABB Marine & Ports. “When it comes to monitoring and forecasting vessel motions, we have been the industry standard in segments such as container shipping and semi-submersibles for many years. Now other segments such as project cargo and offshore wind transportation also seek to gain enhanced insight into vessel motions to enable safer passage in varying weather conditions.”

According to Data Horizon Research, the multi-purpose vessel market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, driven by increasing global trade activities and the versatility of these vessels. The market has seen a shift towards larger and more technologically advanced vessels, capable of handling diverse cargo types while maintaining fuel efficiency and reducing environmental impact.