A2B-online says its bright orange newbuild duo will be very green Written by Nick Blenkey









Moerdijk, Netherlands, based A2B-online says that two 650 TEU containerships it has on order at Turkey’s Sedef Shipyard have been designed with sustainability in mind and will be equipped with the latest technologies to reduce CO2 emissions significantly by up to 95%.

With a paint job in A2B-online’s signature bright orange, the company says that the duo will reveal that “orange is the new green.” They will have a multi-fuel methanol propulsion system and will be equipped with battery capacity and shore power charging capability enable emissions-free operation in port and on inland waterways.

A2B-online, which provide flexible trailer, container and shipping services between Germany and the BeNeLux countries and the U.K., has ordered the two newbuilds as it prepares its fleet for the future.

The company, which operates seven container vessels, is implementing a fleet revitalization program with an eye on the long-term. As it replaces its older tonnage, A2B-online is constructing its new vessels with a strong focus on sustainable performance.

The key feature of the new vessels is their optimized efficiency. The increased size of the cargo hold relative to A2B-online’s existing vessels offers double capacity without the requirement to increase the overall length of the vessel significantly.

A2B-online has developed the vessels together with Hamburg-based design and engineering company Technolog Services, which has been involved with the project since the outset.

The vessels are expected to be in service by the end of 2024, operating between Moerdijk in the Netherlands and Immingham, U.K.

Dinant de Jong, CEO of A2B-online said, “With our new vessels we will contribute to a more sustainable future and demonstrate that it is possible to combine freight transport and environmentally conscious operations. We want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all of our customers, suppliers, shareholders and stakeholders for their support and loyalty. Without your trust in us, this achievement would not have been possible.”