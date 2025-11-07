A look at Thordon’s bearing solutions for workboats

Thordon Bearings, Ontario, Canada, has seen growing adoption of its polymer bearing and seal systems in inland and coastal workboat fleets operating in abrasive or high-duty environments. Marine Log spoke with Jason Perry, regional director – North America, about how operators are evaluating these components, the conditions they are designed for, and the operational considerations that come with their use.

Marine Log (ML): How do Thordon’s RiverTough Tailshaft Bearings compare to traditional rubber bearings in terms of durability and performance? Can you explain the benefits of their longer wear life?

Jason Perry (JP): RiverTough bearings are engineered specifically for abrasive, silty environments like those found in the Amazon, Magdalena, and Mississippi river systems. Compared to traditional rubber bearings, the elastomeric material used for the RiverTough bearing demonstrates significantly slower wear. In fact, field data and comparative tests show that wear rates can be half or even less than that of rubber bearings over equivalent service intervals. This extended wear life translates directly into fewer bearing replacements, reduced haul-outs, and ultimately lower lifecycle costs.

ML: The TG100 Shaft Seals are designed with a Safe-Return-to-Port (SRTP) feature. How does this add an extra layer of safety for vessels operating in abrasive waters?

JP: The TG100’s emergency seal system is a standout feature for workboats operating in remote locations or areas lacking repair infrastructure. If the main sealing element is compromised, whether by collision or mechanical failure of the shaft or coupling then the emergency seal can be manually engaged to provide stand-alone functionality. The SRTP feature allows the vessel to get to a drydock under its own power without locking down the shaft. This capability is critical for inland waterways as it allows the vessel to reach the drydock quicker and return to work in a timelier manner.

ML: What are the advantages of using ThorPlas-Blue Rudder Bearings with Pucker Seals, especially in terms of maintenance? How does the self-lubricating material impact the operational efficiency?

JP: ThorPlas-Blue’s self-lubricating properties mean it operates dry, requiring no grease, no oil, and no centralized lubrication system. When paired with Thordon’s Pucker Seals, the combination prevents abrasive ingress and reduces rudder bearing failure from poor lubrication. This results in smoother steering response, a reduced maintenance burden, and lower environmental risk from lubricant discharge. For operators, that means less time in the yard and more predictable rudder performance over the vessel’s operating life.

ML: Could you explain how Thordon’s ThorPlas-Blue Self-Aligning Bearings help improve both performance and safety on vessels? How does their grease-free design contribute to reducing slip hazards?

JP: ThorPlas-Blue Self-Aligning Bearings (SABs) are designed to compensate for misalignment in tiller and steering linkage applications. The spherical design accommodates angular offset without introducing stress concentrations that can shorten bearing life. Because they operate grease-free, they reduce the risk of slip hazards on deck, especially in high-footfall areas like rudder rooms or rudder flats. This contributes to a safer working environment and meets growing industry preferences for cleaner, more reliable and sustainable operations.

ML: Thordon emphasizes the ease of installation and rapid delivery of its products. How does this efficiency contribute to minimizing downtime for vessel operators and ensuring a smoother workflow?

JP: Quick installation and rapid response are cornerstones of Thordon’s offering. The company’s extensive global distribution network and multiple U.S. warehouses enable short lead times, even for non-standard parts, and many of its bearings are designed to be machined on site from semi-finished stock. In emergency repair situations or during short yard periods, this capability can make the difference between days and weeks of downtime. Installation itself is straightforward, while self-lubricating materials eliminate the need to plumb or prime oil or grease lines.

ML: What kind of vessels and industries can benefit the most from Thordon’s high-performance bearings and seals, and how does the maintenance-free aspect of these products help streamline operations in harsh environments?

JP: While Thordon’s RiverTough was initially adopted by inland workboats operating in the Americas, bearing performance in harsh environments has led on to use across a wide range of vessel types, including fishing boats, dredgers, and shallow-draft multipurpose craft. In South America, for example, Thordon products are increasingly found on newbuild container carriers navigating the Paraná and Magdalena rivers. The key appeal is operational simplicity: no greasing schedules, no shaft oil leakage, and fewer wear-related interventions. The resulting level of autonomy is transformative for operators managing high-duty fleets on tight budgets.