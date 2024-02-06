New Austal USA shipyard expansion set to start this summer Written by Nick Blenkey









Austal USA is planning a major expansion of its Mobile, Ala., shipyard capability. The infrastructure expansion, which will be to the south of Austal USA’s current waterfront facility, will include a new assembly building, waterfront improvements, and a new shiplift system. Start of construction on the shipyard expansion project is planned for summer 2024.

The construction of this new building and waterfront support area, which includes a Pearlson-designed shiplift, continues the expansion that Austal USA began in March 2021 with the groundbreaking of the steel panel line. In addition to the manufacturing capacity of the new building, the shiplift will provide a safe and reliable system to launch ships as they are completed. The system will also enable the retrieval of ships and bringing them back to the land-side facility.

“With the steel panel line in full production our expansion focus has shifted to the erection and launch facilities required to support our growing backlog,” said Austal USA acting president Michelle Kruger. “This new facility is continuing evidence of the close relationship we have with our local community including our community leaders; local, state and federal political leaders; and, regional organizations such as the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.”

To execute the project, Austal USA has partnered with Pearlson & Pearlson Inc, as program manager and owner’s representative; Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., as lead for design and construction; and Pearlson Shiplift Corporation, as designer and builder of the shiplift system.

The new assembly building will consist of three bays and will enable the erection of recently awarded steel ship contracts while providing the flexibility to manufacture modules for submarine and other surface ship programs. The building will be approximately 400 feet long by 480 feet wide providing over 192,000 square feet of covered manufacturing space and occupying four and a half acres.

The Pearlson-designed shiplift system will feature an articulated lifting platform approximately 450 feet long by 125 feet wide, capable of lifting and launching vessels in excess of 18,000 long tons. This capacity will facilitate the launch and docking of the U.S. Navy Constellation-class frigates, TAGOS-25 class Ocean Surveillance Ships, Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships, and the U.S. Coast Guard Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutters.

When the shipyard expansion is completed, Austal USA’ s Mobile, Ala. facility will include a 117,000 square foot steel panel line, two module manufacturing facilities totaling over one million square feet of covered manufacturing space optimized for serial production, and seven assembly bays providing over 400,000 square feet of indoor erection space. In all, the Mobile facility covers 180 acres and, when this project is complete, will have over 1.5 million square feet of indoor manufacturing space.