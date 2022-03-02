U.S. Facilities, Inc. Seeks Marine Chief Engineer

Marine Chief Engineer – 47255-099

US Facilities Inc Hampton, VA Full Time

Job Details

The Jamestown Scotland Ferry is seeking a person in joining our team who can serve as a Marine/Maritime Ferry Chief Engineer operating and monitoring main engine and auxiliary machinery on ferry vessels to ensure safety of passengers, crew, and property. This is a full-time position and can work from the Jamestown or Surry side of the river.

Duties:

Vessel Machinery Management – Perform minor repairs to all systems. Keep Captain informed of any deficiencies.

Operate all machinery according to USCG and VDOT regulations and policies and recognized engineering practices.

Perform all required drills and crew training. Maintain vessel readiness for USCG inspections.

Record Keeping – Ensure accurate fuel readings are taken and recorded at the start of each day. Maintain ship’s engineering log with all pertinent information. Maintain records of machinery usage and readings for maintenance department. Maintain and submit all other records and reports on schedule.

Vessel Security and Emergency Response – Be alert to security violations and suspicious behavior during shift. Respond appropriately to emergency situations. Ensure engine room security doors are closed and secured at all times, as well as other non-passenger access compartments. Report all violations.

Passenger Management – Provide information and assistance. Resolve issues with passengers in a professional manner.

VDOT is an emergency response agency, and this position is the core of this requirement, therefore you will work outside of normal work hours during emergency operations.

Any other duties assigned by a supervisor and USF Project Manager.

Qualifications:

Knowledge and ability to operate and monitor main engines and auxiliary machinery on ferry vessels.

Familiarity and experience with vessels of at least 200 feet / 800 tons.

Knowledge of United States Coast Guard regulations governing ferry operations.

Ability to train others.

Ability to diagnose and repair primary and ancillary systems on the ferry.

Ability to read and interpret gauges, schematics, and manuals. Ability to complete and maintain records and reports.

Must hold a minimum of MMC-endorsed as a “Chief Engineer” of motor vessels of at least 3000 H.P.

Ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing.

Skill in the use of hand and power tools.

Preferred Qualifications:

Five (5) years of experience in the above qualifications

Coast Guard Engineering Credential

Transportation Workers Identification Credential (TWIC)

Obtain and Maintain 1st Aid and CPR Certifications

Limited Chief or Chief Unlimited

Education:

High School Diploma or GED.

License/Registrations:

Virginia Driver’s License in good standing.

Other Requirements:

18 years of age or older

Drug Screening

Background Check

Required VDOT/Industry Training

This position also requires approved safety shoes.

Work Conditions:

90-day probation period

May be subject to short or no-notice work assignments

Monitored performance with routine evaluation

NOTE: This position is designated as essential and, as such, all duties associated with this job are required during emergency situations which may include but are not limited to inclement weather, disaster response and emergency operations. VDOT/Contract Management will determine when essential positions are required. Valid driver’s license is required. DMV records check is required. Fingerprint-based Criminal History Records Check is required.

To Apply: https://us-facilities.jobs.net/jobs?keywords=&location=Hampton,VA%20USA