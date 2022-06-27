Teekay Marine Solutions Inc. Seeks Systems and Customer Resource Management￼ Written by









Teekay Marine Solutions Inc., Houston, TX seeks a Systems and Customer Resource Management to develop analytical data on customer behavior and commercial performance for existing oil tanker lightering and ship-to-ship (STS) customer base and engage with clients to identify potential customers to further grow full-service lightering business and STS transfer operations in existing and potential future market spaces in the Caribbean Basin and Latin America; collaborate with Commercial Marketing Team to monitor Customer Service activities to enable proactive customer development and improved services through data analytics; identify emergence of new customer entry to be able to market comprehensive, cost-effective STS logistics solutions; function as team lead for scheduling and customer resource development; as needed, perform as acting commercial operations voyage manager including safety and environmental compliance, chartering in pre-fixture operations, coordinating technical voyage parameters, liaise with charterers, port agents and relevant voyage-related parties; as needed, support Fleet Scheduling Desk for commercial chartering activity and optimized deployment of Atlantic Basin fleet operations; liaise with Head Owners to ensure high level of service; ensure optimal utilization of the fleet of tankers, support vessels and mooring masters. Travel domestically and internationally required up to 10% of the time. Email resume to: [email protected].

REF: SCR