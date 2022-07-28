Open Positions – Weeks Marine

As we continue our dredge fleet expansion with the future addition of our 8,500 CY Hopper Dredge “RB Weeks” which is currently under construction, we are accepting resumes for our fleet including UL Masters, UL Chief Engineers, UL Assistant Engineers, and QMED Oilers.

At Weeks Marine we recognize our greatest resource is our employees!

Please visit the Careers link located on our home page to submit your resume.

www.weeksmarine.com

EEO/M/F/D/V