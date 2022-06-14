Kitsap Seeks Deck Hands Written by









EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

Deckhands

(Three Positions)

Position Summary: We are recruiting for three deckhands to join our team to perform

deckhand duties on a small passenger ferry vessel and assist in operating the vessel safely,

reliably, and in conformance with agency policy. We may also establish a wait list for future

Deckhand openings in our ferry operations.



This position will assist the Captain in operating the vessel safely in accordance with the rules

and regulations of the United States Coast Guard. The person in this position will need to

stop the vessel and passenger operations and take corrective actions immediately, if an

unsafe condition exists.



The person in this position will also perform routine inspections of the vessel and its

components, checking on all operating and safety equipment as well as electronics

componentry to ensure that the vessel is seaworthy in every respect. This position is also

responsible for inspecting the operational status of emergency backup controls on a daily

basis prior to departing homeport and performing safety inspections and drills.



This position will also be responsible for performing basic deck and vessel cleaning and

maintenance functions; keeping docks clean and free of debris and ice; preparing surfaces

and painting the deck and the superstructure of the vessel; cleaning vessel furnishings,

decks, restrooms, bulkheads, overheads, windows and vessel exterior as needed; emptying

vessel trash and separating items for recycling.



This person will need to assist in fueling operations and the replenishment of vessel supplies,

inspect and fill engine fluids prior to getting underway, ensuring that the vessel always has

extra fluids on board, transfer diesel, waste and potable water via hose to/from the vessel.

The person in this position will process passenger embarkation, Passenger-On-Board counts,

process payments and interact positively with passengers. This person will also need to

ensure vessel cleanliness is always maintained and communicate passenger behavior

standards & expectations.



This person is also responsible for conducting nautical operations such as vessel mooring,

handling mooring lines, casting off lines upon embarking and securing lines upon docking.

The person in this position will need to perform lookout duties in compliance with national and

international marine standards. This position may also conduct light maintenance and

cleaning duties on the vessel when in operation and between trips, involving the use of

solvents, paints and chemicals.



This person may need to take over vessel operation and bring the vessel into port if the

Captain is incapacitated.



This position reports to the Captain.



Salary Range: This is a non-exempt position and the salary range for this position is $34.41

$46.30 per hour, commensurate with experience. With rare exception, initial appointments

are usually made at Step 1 ($34.41 /hour). Deckhand positions are currently guaranteed 30

hours per week.

Benefits: As a full-time employee, you will receive a generous benefits package including

subsidized medical insurance and fully paid dental insurance for employee and dependents,

as well as disability insurance and life insurance. This position participates in the Washington

State Public Employees’ Retirement Plan with the option of participating in a state

administered deferred compensation plan. You will receive a generous general leave accrual

and 11 holidays. We also provide you and certain dependents with a free transportation pass

on Kitsap Transit.

Hours of Work: Hours of operation for the Marine Services division are currently 4:30 a.m.

– 9:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday, Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – Sunday 12:30 a.m. and 08:30

a.m. – 08:00 p.m. on Sunday. These hours of operation may change depending on the

business needs of the agency. As the business needs of the agency change, applicants

must be available to work any hours of operation including Saturdays, Sundays and all

holidays. The schedule for this position may vary from week to week and may include

Saturday work on a permanent basis.

QUALIFICATIONS



Kitsap Transit employees who wish to apply must have a satisfactory performance and

attendance record. Kitsap Transit Operators with any of the following criteria in the last

twelve months are excluded from recruitment opportunities:

• a current Decision-Making Leave or higher in the Safety category

• more than two held customer complaints

• more than four unscheduled absences

• more than two late reports

Education and Experience: High school diploma/GED and at least three months’

experience as a deckhand on a vessel. Must have a valid Transportation Workers

Identification Credential (TWIC) issued by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

within thirty days of hire, a First Aid and CPR certification within thirty days of hire and a

United States Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential with a minimum rating of Ordinary

Seaman within ninety days of date of hire is also required.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities: Following are some highlights of what is needed to be

successful in this position.

• Emergency management & situational control onboard a passenger vessel.

• Operational knowledge of small passenger ferry vessels that are at least 65 feet.

• Reinforce procedures for prompt and courteous customer service.

• Ensure adherence to cleanliness, the agency’s uniform policy, and ensure that safety

preparations are performed.

• Strong commitment to customer service & a positive attitude.

• Strong commitment to safe vessel operations & safe passenger management.

Working Conditions/Physical Requirements: Positions in this class typically require:

Dexterity of hands and fingers to operate office and other job-related equipment, talking,

hearing, seeing and repetitive motions. Incumbents may be subjected to moving mechanical

parts, electrical currents, vibrations, fumes, odors, dusts, gases, oils, poor ventilation,

chemicals, blood and other body fluids, extreme temperatures, inadequate lighting,

workspace restricting movements, intense noise and environmental conditions such as

disruptive people, imminent danger and/or a threatening environment. This position requires

substantial time outdoors, in all weather conditions in a maritime environment. Travel to and

from various ferry terminals will be required. Primary workstations will be at outdoor marine

locations. Must be able to lift and carry 75 pounds. Must be qualified as to sight, hearing, and

physical condition to perform deckhand duties. Must be physically able to perform all duties

associated with the protection and evacuation of passengers during emergency situations

including man overboard rescue and retrieval, fire, abandon ship, foul weather, medical

emergency, collision, and suspicious package management. Must be able to work long

shifts. Must be able to work outdoors in inclement weather and extreme temperatures. Must

be available to work late night and early morning hours, weekends, and holidays. Must be

able to handle all seamanship duties including fueling, line handling, watch standing,

inspection of machinery spaces, emergency drills, deploying gangways and boarding ramps,

and transferring black and grey water.

The successful candidate should be willing and able to comply with United States Coast

Guard mobility and physical standards for deckhands aboard small passenger vessels, per

USCG COMDTPUB B 16700.4, NVIC 1-91.You can find this information at n1_91.doc

(uscg.mil)

Kitsap Transit values the safety of our employees, our visitors, and our community. In support

of these values, if you are selected for this job you must be fully vaccinated against COVID19 and submit proof that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Fully vaccinated” would mean one Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two Pfizer, or two

Moderna vaccinations. Please note that the definition of “fully vaccinated” may evolve based

on CDC Guidance.

The successful candidate will be expected to meet the qualifications for the position and

perform the essential duties with or without reasonable accommodations.

Selection Process: After evaluating the completed application packet, we will invite the

most qualified applicants to interview for the position. We will not make any hiring decisions

until all steps in the selection process are completed including references, background

checks and a pre-employment drug screen.

To Apply: If you decide to apply for this position, please visit our employment link at

http://kitsaptransit.appone.com/. Please contact Marianne Rajan in the Human Resources

Department at (360) 478-5852 if you have any questions.

Closing Date: We must receive your completed application by 4:00 PM Friday, June 24th

2022.

• Selective certification may be used to achieve affirmative action goals. You can find Kitsap

Transit’s EEO Policy at https://www.kitsaptransit.com/uploads/pdf/eeo-policy-statement.pdf

Please contact Marianne Rajan, Human Resources Manager at (360) 478-5852 if you have

any questions.

• Kitsap Transit is committed to providing access and reasonable accommodation in its services,

programs, activities, and employment for individuals with disabilities. To request disability

accommodation in the hiring process, contact [email protected] at least ten days in

advance or 360-479-4348 (TDD).

• If you qualify for Veteran’s preference under RCW 41.04.005 and 41.04.010, you must submit

a DD214 and a completed Veteran’s Preference Declaration (available at Kitsap Transit’s

Human Resources Office) at the time of application.



KITSAP TRANSIT IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER