GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT NOTICE INVITING PROPOSALS









The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District (District) seeks proposals for RFQ/RFP No. 2022-F-012, Engineering and Detailed Design Services for the Construction of a New-Build Ferry. Interested Proposers must submit proposals by way of upload to the District’s Procurement Portal: https://ggbhtd.bonfirehub.com by May 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., PT.

A non-mandatory pre-proposal conference will be held via Microsoft Teams on March 21, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., PT. Please refer to the RFQ/RFP Documentation for conference information.

The District hereby notifies all Proposers that it is the policy of the District to ensure nondiscrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, or sex in the award and administration of contracts. Proposers are strongly encouraged to obtain Small Business Enterprise (SBE) participation on this project. The District has evaluated subcontracting opportunities for this project and has established an SBE goal of 1.55%. Proposers must meet the established SBE project-specific goal of 1.55% on this project or demonstrate good faith efforts.

Requests for modifications or clarifications of any requirement must be submitted in writing by March 28, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., PT.

The RFQ/RFP Documents are available for download on the District’s Procurement Portal. In order to download and respond to posted solicitations, Proposers will need to register. Once registered, to download the documents:

1) Go to the District’s Procurement Portal: https://ggbhtd.bonfirehub.com. 2) Under “Action” column of “Open Public Opportunities” page, click on “View Opportunity” next to desired Project. 3) Scroll down to “Supporting Documentation” section to download documents.

For general questions regarding this RFQ/RFP, please contact Johnathan Lucas, Senior Buyer, at (415) 923-2091.

/s/ Johnathan Lucas, Senior Buyer

Dated: 03/07/2022