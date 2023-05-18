Women in Maritime Day: Networks for gender equality

With a continuing world shortage of seafarers, promoting gender diversity and equality in the maritime industry is receiving increasing attention, not least at the International Maritime Organization, which today, May 18, is marking the second International Day for Women in Maritime.

The day celebrates women in the industry and is intended to promote the recruitment, retention and sustained employment of women in the maritime sector and raise the profile of women in maritime. This year’s focus is on highlighting the importance of collaboration and networking in achieving gender equality in the maritime sector.

“Women are working in all facets of the maritime sector across the globe, on shore and at sea to support the transition to a decarbonized, digitalized and more sustainable future for the industry,” said IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim. “There is still a significant gender imbalance in maritime. Times are changing – but we need to accelerate that change. The benefits for the whole sector of improved diversity in the workforce is evident.”

Lim’s term in office ends on December 31, 2023, and, of the seven candidates to succeed him, three are women: Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry (Dominica), Mrs. Nancy Karigithu (Kenya) and Ms. Minna Kivimäki (Finland). It will be interesting to see whether it will be one of these three who gives the Women in Maritime Day message in 2024.

Meantime, IMO is marking this year’s occasion with a two-day conference at IMO Headquarters in London, the release of a video – Women in maritime can…. and a social media campaign.

More on IMO’s work on gender diversity HERE