VIDEO: IMO Secretary-General Dominguez sets his priorities for 2025

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has highlighted key items on the IMO agenda for 2025.

In a video message, Secretary-General Dominguez said:

“We start 2025 focusing on three main topics, as we were last year.

“The first one, seafarers, the second one, security around the globe, and the third one, decarbonization. When it comes to seafarers, we need to enhance the safety and security of the key personnel on board ships. We also need to focus on increasing the support that we provide to them, not just on decarbonization, but also when it comes to reducing the criminalization of seafarers; then diversity.

“We have made progress, particularly when it comes to gender in the maritime sector, but the reality is that there is more to come. I will continue to be firm on my commitment and my policy of not participating and engaging in panels where there is no female representation.

“This is a big year for IMO, and I remain positive that member states and stakeholders will find common ground and adopt the technical and economic measures – that will allow the sector to meet the objectives set up in the 2023 GHG strategy, and decarbonizing the sector by or around 2050 – this year. We are also focusing on the sustainability of the oceans. For IMO, the theme [for World Maritime Day 2025] is: Our ocean, Our obligation, Our opportunity.

“Join me in shaping a successful and memorable year for IMO.”