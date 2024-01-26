VIDEO: First large green methanol box ship Ane Mærsk set to enter service next month Written by Nick Blenkey









Set to enter service next month, the world’s first large methanol-enabled container vessel has been named Ane Mærsk in a ceremony held at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Ulsan, South Korea, shipyard. The 350-meter, 16,592 TEU vessel is named after Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla, the chair of the A.P. Moller Foundation and A.P. Moller Holding. Her eldest granddaughter served as godmother and christened the vessel by breaking a champagne bottle over the bow.

Ane Mærsk is the first of Maersk’s 18 large methanol-enabled vessels scheduled for deliveries between 2024 and 2025. It is the world’s second methanol-enabled container vessel, the first being the 2,136 TEU Laura Maersk which entered service last year. The Ane Mærsk will enter service next month on the AE7 string connecting Asia and Europe, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to pioneering low-emissions shipping solutions.

In addition to being methanol-capable, the vessels in the new series have an industry-first innovative design with the bridge and accommodation placed at the very front of the vessel, which ensures fuel efficient operations. Maersk has released new drone footage showing the ship in the water prior to the christening.

“This series of vessels will have a transformative impact on our ambition to progress on our industry-leading climate ambitions,” said A.P. Moller-Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc. “It is a visual and operational proof of our commitment to a more sustainable industry. With Ane Mærsk and her sister vessels we are expanding our offer to the growing number of businesses aiming to reduce emissions from their supply chains.

As we’ve reported previously, Maersk has been putting a lot of effort into sourcing green fuel for its new methanol enabled ships and Ane Mærsk will begin her maiden voyage on green methanol, with Maersk noting that it “continues to work diligently on 2024-2025 sourcing and bunkering solutions for its methanol-enabled vessel fleet.”

FUN FACTS

Too give some indications of the Ane Mærsk’s size, Maersk cites a few fun facts:

The empty vessel weighs the same as around 24,000 Tesla Model Y cars.

With a deadweight of190,000 tonnes the vessel could carry about 29,000 African elephants.

If you filled up one of the vessel’s 10 cargo holds with water, there would be enough to fill 19 Olympic swimming pools

More serious specs HERE