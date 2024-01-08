Stena RoRo orders E-Flexer for Corsica Linea

Stena RoRo has ordered what will be the first of its E-Flexer RoPax vessels to operate in the Mediterranean region. Set for delivery from Chinese shipbuilder CMI Jinling (Weihai) in the first quarter of 2026, it will operate for Corsica Linea between Marseille and Corsica.

The 203 meters long by 27.8 meters beam E-Flexer series are larger than today’s standard RoPax ferries. Each ship is tailored to the customers’ needs, both commercially and technically. This latest vessel, for Corsica Linea, will have a capacity for 1,000 passengers and 2,500 cargo lane meters for freight.

With the design of the hull, propellers and rudders optimized for sustainability, performance and cost, the vessels have multi-fuel engines that can run on LNG, conventional marine fuel (MGO) or biodiesel. The vessels have been designed in line with future environmental requirements and, through their technical design, can meet both existing and future international requirements by a wide margin. They will carry h the classification society notation “battery power,” which means that in future they will also be able to utilize batteries as a means of propulsion.

“This ship is a further development of our previous RoPax concepts, where the focus on sustainability and future-proofing has been a top priority,” says Per Westling, managing director, Stena RoRo. “Through the further development and optimization of the hull shape in combination with multi-fuel engines and battery hybrid technology, ordering new vessels will be the most important and powerful measure to reduce CO2 emissions from shipping in the future”.

“The arrival of this new LNG vessel in the fleet is a strong signal that is in line with the ambitious course set for Corsica Linea for the coming years: to become the most modern shipping company in the Mediterranean by 2030,” says Pierre-Antoine Villanova, CEO of Corsica Linea. “This new and highly efficient ship will be an important factor in our green transition and a part of our objective to reduce our CO2 emissions by 40 % by 2030.