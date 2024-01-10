Navies swat down Houthi missile onslaught

The U.S. Navy and the U.K. Royal Navy have shot down a barrage of Houthi missile and drone attacks launched towards international shipping lanes in the Red Sea by Houthis this morning,

Following the Houthi missile onslaught, U.S. Central Command released the following statement:

HMS DIAMOND, along with US warships, has repelled the largest attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date.



Destroying multiple attack drones with her guns and sea viper missiles. pic.twitter.com/kFjFKj6TM6 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 10, 2024

“On Jan. 9, at approximately 9:15 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthis launched a complex attack of Iranian designed one-way attack UAVs (OWA UAVs), anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Southern Red Sea, towards international shipping lanes where dozens of merchant vessels were transiting.

“Eighteen OWA UAVs, two anti-ship cruise missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile were shot down by a combined effort of F/A-18s from USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Laboon (DDG 58), USS Mason (DDG 87), and the United Kingdom’s HMS Diamond (D34). This is the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since Nov. 19. There were no injuries or damage reported.”

WARNING IGNORED

Plainly, the Houthis have not heeded the dire warning issued by 14 nations on January 4 warning them that they would “bear the consequences” for continuing their attacks on international shipping.

Today, U. K. Secretary of Defence Grant Shapps said: “We will take the action needed to protect innocent lives and the global economy.”