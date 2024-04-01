Morgan Stanley unit invests in Pasha Group

Morgan Stanley Investment Management reports that, through investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP), it has provided an unsecured term loan to the Hawaii-based Pasha Group, whose largest segment is Pasha Hawaii, an ocean freight and automobile shipping business operating in the U.S. West Coast-Hawaii shipping market.

The Pasha Hawaii fleet includes two Ohana Class, 774-foot LNG-fueled, 2,525 TEU Jones Act containerships built at the AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas.

Morgan Stanley did not disclose the size of the loan, or its term.

“We are excited to partner with The Pasha Group, a company with strong market positioning, resilience, and a stable long-term growth profile,” said MSIP managing director Daniel Sailors, “We believe Pasha provides a critical and recurring service to the people of Hawaii and we welcome the opportunity to continue to be a capital partner to the company going forward.”

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners is a leading global private infrastructure investment platform with approximately $16 billion in assets under management. Morgan Stanley Investment Management had $1.5 trillion in assets under management or supervision as at December 31, 2023.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for MSIP. Nixon Peabody LLP served as legal counsel for The Pasha Group, with BofA Securities, Inc. serving as capital markets advisor.