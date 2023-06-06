Kongsberg wins Suez Canal salvage tugs contract

Kongsberg Maritime is to provide the design and equipment for two powerful salvage tugs being built for the Suez Canal Authority by Egypt’s Alexandria Shipyard. With a length of 71.6 meters, a beam of 18.5 meters and a speed of 16 knots, the UT 722 tugboat design selected for the project develops a bollard pull of approximately 200 tonnes. Able to operate independently for up to 35 days, the salvage tugs will be able to work as long-range towing vessels in the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean.

Alexandria Shipyard made its successful bid for the contract in cooperation with Kongsberg Maritime, which is providing technical support including vessel design, main equipment deliveries, maintenance systems, and crew training. The tugs are to be completed in 2025 and 2026.

The integrated equipment from Kongsberg for each of the salvage tugs includes Kongsberg Promas propulsion systems with twin-in-single-out reduction gears, Kongsberg bow and stern tunnel thrusters, propulsion control systems, joystick control systems, integrated bridge control systems, power electric systems including switchboards, dynamic positioning, passive stabilization systems, deck machinery, and K-Fleet maintenance software systems.

“The Suez Canal Authority’s tendering process for these tugs has been going for a long time, and a large number of designers, suppliers and shipyards have been involved in this international competition,” said Jørn Heltne, Kongsberg Maritime Vice President for Sales and Contracts. “The Authority recognizes the need for increased salvage capacity at the canal, which sees about 70 vessels transit each day and is responsible for about 12% of global trade by volume.”

“The equipment and systems we are providing will ensure these tugs have trustworthy and precise handling and control, as well as the muscle needed to keep the Suez Canal open,” Heltne added.

“These new salvage tugs will be key to ensuring the future reliability of the canal for international shippers,” said Rear Admiral Hossam El-Din Ezzat Kotb, Chairman of Alexandria Shipyard. “We look forward to working with Kongsberg Maritime to build the world’s most important tugboats!”

“I am proud to say that Kongsberg Maritime’s cutting-edge design and world leading technology have been chosen for this prestigious contract,” said Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President of Kongsberg Maritime. “This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, reliability and performance. My congratulations to our team and to Alexandria Shipyard for winning this all-important contract.”