Inchcape Shipping Services names new regional CEO for the Americas

Port agency and marine services specialist Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) has appointed Harun Duzgoren as its regional chief executive officer for the Americas, effective September 1, 2023.

Duzgoren, who has 23 years of managerial experience in the global marine services industry, comes to ISS from Miami-based Subsea Global Solutions, where he served as chief commercial officer, reporting directly to the board and group CEO. Prior to that, Duzgoren spent 16 years at V.Group, where he held various senior international positions with full P&L responsibilities, managed the group’s offices in Dubai, Istanbul, and Hamburg, and led the business development function for its largest region, comprising Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

During his career, Duzgoren has undertaken strategic assignments in key global markets, including North America, the U.K., Greece, Monaco, Turkey, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Hong Kong, and Singapore. His expertise in the commercial and cruise shipping industry covers technical ship management, crewing, commercial and technical services, and offshore marine operations, aligning well with the broad range of services that ISS provides worldwide.

He holds a nautical degree from the Istanbul Technical University Maritime Faculty, an M.Sc. in marine management from Southampton Solent University in the U.K., and an executive MBA degree from Koc University in Istanbul.

“We are thrilled to welcome Harun Duzgoren as the regional CEO for the Americas at Inchcape Shipping Services,” said ISS CEO Philippe Maezelle. “His extensive experience, global perspective, and cross-functional leadership will further enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position in the Americas. We look forward to seeing Harun drive our innovative solutions and connect our clients with seamless operations and exceptional service.”