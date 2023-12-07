IMO Assembly seeks to crack down on “dark fleet”

The IMO Assembly wrapped up its 30th session on December 6. The Assembly is the International Maritime Organization’s highest governing body and among its actions in this latest session were to elect a Council that, for the first time since 1960, did not include Russia as a member. In another move that Russia was unlikely to be happy with as it tries to circumvent sanctions on its oil exports, the Assembly also passed a resolution urging IMO member states and all relevant stakeholders to promote actions to prevent illegal operations in the maritime sector by the “dark fleet” or “shadow fleet” in the maritime sector.

The dark fleet could be characterized as rustbuckets operated by sleazebags, taking measures such as turning off AIS transponders that make its vessels a safety hazard.

The resolution calls upon flag states to take these measures against dark fleet operations:

ensure that ships on their registers adhere to measures which prohibit or regulate ship-to-ship (STS) transfers of oil, and that such ships comply with pollution prevention requirements; and

consider requiring ships on their register to update their STS plans to include notifying them when and where they are engaged in such operations

The resolution calls upon port states to:

ensure enforcement of the safety and liability conventions;

notify flag states when they become aware of ships intentionally taking measures to avoid detection, such as turning off their AIS or LRIT transmissions; and

monitor STS operations within their territorial seas and EEZ and take appropriate action when ships are not complying with maritime safety or maritime pollution prevention regulations

The Assembly also discussed a wide range of other less headline-grabbing topics that will have important impacts on shipping operations, including:

Procedures for port state control

Survey Guidelines under the Harmonized System of Survey and Certification (HSSC)

Obligations under instruments relevant to the IMO Instruments Implementation Code

Guidelines on implementation of the International Safety Management (ISM) Code by Administrations

Lloyd’s Register has prepared a summary report that provides more details