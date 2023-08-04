Höegh Autoliners books 5-year U.S. auto export order

Although this may come as a surprise to Americans accustomed to seeing supermarket parking lots stuffed with things like Toyotas, some U.S.-built autos are hot exports items and Höegh Autoliners ASA reports that it has just signed signed a 5-year contract with an undisclosed “major international car producer” for the transport of cars from the U.S. to the Middle East.

Andreas Enger CEO of Höegh Autoliners commented: “We are happy to partner with this major international car producer for transportation of their cargo in one of our core trade lanes. Serving our strategic customers and allocating capacity to them in our systems both ex. Atlantic and ex. Asia is our top priority. We have a long history in the U.S. to the Middle East trade and it gives us confidence that customers see us as their trusted long-term carrier for their products in this corridor. Höegh Autoliners are dedicated to providing our customers with transportation that has reduced carbon intensity. We have successfully reduced our carbon footprint by 40% since 2008. Next year, we will offer our customers the opportunity to transport their cargo on the first of our Aurora class newbuilds, which will be the largest and most carbon-efficient car carriers in the industry.”

Höegh Autoliners didn’t disclose the value of the contract but said the announcement was made as “part of our effort to increase transparency through a practice of disclosing a monthly trading update and new contracts with mutual rate and volume commitments exceeding a total value of $100 million.”

Among the biggest exporters of U.S.-manufactured autos is BMW Group, which earlier this year reported that its Spartanburg, S.C., plant last year exported 227,029 BMW sports activity vehicles and coupes during 2022 with an export value of nearly $9.6 billion. The BMWs produced at Plant Spartanburg were exported through the Port of Charleston, S.C. (more than 182,000 units), and through five other southeastern ports. More than 17,000 BMWs were exported via rail.

Another major U.S. auto exporter is Ford, which says that, it exported 260,000 U.S.-assembled vehicles, including F-150 trucks, Explorer SUVs and Mustangs to other countries. Approximately one in every seven vehicles that Ford assembles in the U.S. is now exported to other markets.

So, will we see U.S. auto exports loading onto on Hoegh Autoliners first Aurora class vessels? Seems it’s a strong possibility.